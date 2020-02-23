Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

EVENTS

>> Super American Circus: Performers include high-wire walker Blake Wallenda, aerialist and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Matthew Richardson, ”AGT” acrobatic team Chicago Boyz, clown Martin Espana on the four-story Wheel of Danger and more, with shows at 1, 4 and 7:30 p.m. today at Baldwin High School Auditorium, Wailuku. Tickets purchased online (superamericancircus.com) or by phone (941-870-7444) start at $16 for children, $32 for adults; prices higher at the box office, which opens one hour before showtime; $99 family tickets (two adults, three kids) available online only.

MUSIC

>> Winter Pops: Renowned slack-key master Keola Beamer and kumu hula Moanalani Beamer perform with Maui Pops Orchestra at 3 p.m. today at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $22-$60.

>> Hawaiian Music Series: Kala‘e Camarillo and Robi Kahakalau in a free performance on the Baldwin Home Museum lawn in Lahaina from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday.

>> Goitse: Hit the dance floor with award-winning quintet and leader in the new generation of traditional Irish ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $35, $45.

>> Chris Duarte: The famed blues-rocker from Austin, Texas, is joined by the Vince Esquire Band at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic, Wai­luku. Tickets: $25, $30 at mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> HAPA: Barry Flanagan and Keli‘i Kaneali‘i return for yet another concert at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets: $35-$65.

SCREEN

>> “Riders of the Liquid Plains”: Maui’s Kai Lenny is among the “surfers who fly” in the International Windsurfing Tour’s new film screening 7:30 p.m. Saturday at MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $15 adults, $3 keiki.

>> “Neither Wolf nor Dog”: A white author is summoned by a Lakota elder to write a book about his perspective and is “sucked into a road trip through the heart of the contemporary Native American landscape” in Steven Lewis Simpson’s film adaptation of Kent Nerburn’s novel, showing at 8 p.m. Friday at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road, with opening remarks by Maui’s Geronimo Son at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $12 at 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

STAGE

>> “As You Like It”: MHS Saber Theatre presents family-friendly version of Shakespeare’s rom-com with music by MHS Music Club at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Maui High School Building B Courtyard, Kahului. Tickets: $5 (free for children 5 and under) at the door and mauihighschoolfoundation.com.

>> “Xanadu”: Tony Award-nominated roller-skating musical opens Friday, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through March 15 at Iao Theater. Tickets: $20-$40 at mauionstage.com.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

>> Family Caregiver Walk: Maui Adult Day Care Center event 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center raises money for caregiver support groups, workshops, free counseling services, respite and social programs, scholarships and more. Grammy Award winner George Kahumoku Jr. performs, with free food, health fair, prize drawings, “Hulacize” warm-up and more. Info: 871-5804 or madcc.org.

>> UHMC Library Book Club: “Library Book,” by Susan Orlean, is up for discussion at 8:30 a.m. Friday at University of Hawaii Maui College Library Study Room 1, with coffee, scones and brownies provided. Open to the public. Info: tolliver@hawaii.edu or 242-5047, yamadajo@hawaii.edu or 984-3663.

>> Kihei Fourth Friday: Monthly town party with food, art, vendors, keiki fun and live entertainment, 6-9 p.m. Friday at Azeka Mauka.

>> Beach cleanup: Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute will provide buckets and gloves for volunteers for cleanup 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Baldwin Beach Park, Paia.

>> Tax clinics: Goodwill Hawaii is offering free tax filing services for low-income individuals or households who earned $56,000 or less in 2019 and do not own a home or business. Clinics are being held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month at Goodwill office, 250 Alamaha St., Suite N-16B, Kahului. Info and appointments: higoodwill.org or 836-0313.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays through April at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, mile post 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Climate Action and Resilience Committee meets 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber for a presentation by Regenitech LLC and Sierra Club Maui on how carbon sequestration could be applied in Maui County and for an overview of current and potential grantees relating to climate action and resiliency.

>> Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee convenes 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chamber to discuss proposed charter amendments changing Council and mayoral terms to start on first Monday in December following a general election; and establishing an office of the managing director, hired by the Council, who would function as county’s chief operating officer, responsible for daily operations and implementation of county policy, and revising mayor’s role to be chief executive officer overseeing managing director and other responsibilities.

>> Maui Redevelopment Agency hears updates on road and infrastructure improvements in Wailuku Civic Complex and proposed parking expansion at Kalana o Maui at 1 p.m. Friday at Kalana Pakui.

FARMERS MARKET CALENDAR

SOUTH MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 61 S. Kihei Road. Call 875-0949.

>> Lipoa Street Farmers Market: Open 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 357-4564.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului.

>> Maui Swap Meet: Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at University of Hawaii Maui College, Kahului. Call 244-3100.

WEST MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3636 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Honokowai. Call 669-7004.

UPCOUNTRY/EAST MAUI

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center.

>> Makawao Marketplace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 3654 Baldwin Ave. Call 280-5516.

>> La‘akea Village: Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 639 Baldwin Ave., Paia. Call 579-8398.

>> Hana Fresh Market: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 4590 Hana Highway, Hana. Call 248-7515.

>> ONO Organic Farms Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily in downtown Hana, next to the gas station. Call 248-7779.

>> Maui Nui Farm Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Maui Nui Farm, 151 Pulehunui Road, Kula. Call 280-6166.

