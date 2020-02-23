Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2020

TODAY
BASEBALL
>> College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
>> College: LSU vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.. UCLA vs. Stanford, noon; consolation, 1:30 p.m., final, 3 p.m. Queen’s Beach.
SOFTBALL
>> College: Hawaii Invitational–UMKC vs. Iowa, noon; Hawaii vs. Portland State, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
MONDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
OIA TENNIS
Varsity Boys
>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0
>> Kalani 4, Roosevelt 1
Varsity Girls
>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0
>> Kalani 5, Roosevelt 0
SNAPPLE/HHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Division I All-Tournament Team
Jake Holtz, Damien
Kordel Ng, KS-Kapalama
Niko Robben, Maryknoll
Liko Soares, Maryknoll
Christmas Togiai, KS-Kapalama
Most Outstanding: Sage Tolentino, Maryknoll
Division II All-Tournament Team
Frank Camacho, McKinley
Molonai Emeliano, Kohala
Logan Quilan, Roosevelt
Drake Watanabe, Roosevelt
Kelsen-Jaye Walker, Hawaii Prep
Most Outstanding: O’shen Cazimero, Kohala
BASEBALL
Maui High Preseason Tournament
Kamehameha-Maui 11, Molokai 1
Leading Hitters—KS-Maui: Konnor Palmeira 2-2, run, 2 RBI
Lanai 2, Maui 2
Leading Hitters—Wyatt Lizama: Castle: 2-2
King Kekaulike 6, Kauai 5
Leading Hitters—King Kekaulike: Noah Sumbicay 2-2, run, 4 RBI.
Baldwin 5, Bainbridge (WA) 3
Leading Hitters—Baldwin: Lee Souza 2-4, run; Danelle Daniels 2-3, run. Bainbridge: Owen McWilliam 1-3, run, 2 RBI, Jonathan Kussie 2-2.
