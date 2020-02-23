comscore Scoreboard - Feb. 23, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Scoreboard | Sports

Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 pm

TODAY

BASEBALL
>> College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL
>> College: LSU vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.. UCLA vs. Stanford, noon; consolation, 1:30 p.m.,  final, 3 p.m. Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL
>> College: Hawaii Invitational–UMKC vs. Iowa, noon; Hawaii vs. Portland State, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

OIA TENNIS

Varsity Boys
>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0
>> Kalani 4, Roosevelt 1

Varsity Girls
>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0
>> Kalani 5, Roosevelt 0

SNAPPLE/HHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division I All-Tournament Team
Jake Holtz, Damien
Kordel Ng, KS-Kapalama
Niko Robben, Maryknoll
Liko Soares, Maryknoll
Christmas Togiai, KS-Kapalama
Most Outstanding: Sage Tolentino, Maryknoll

Division II All-Tournament Team
Frank Camacho, McKinley
Molonai Emeliano, Kohala
Logan Quilan, Roosevelt
Drake Watanabe, Roosevelt
Kelsen-Jaye Walker, Hawaii Prep
Most Outstanding: O’shen Cazimero, Kohala

BASEBALL

Maui High Preseason Tournament

Kamehameha-Maui 11, Molokai 1
Leading Hitters—KS-Maui: Konnor Palmeira 2-2, run, 2 RBI

Lanai 2, Maui 2
Leading Hitters—Wyatt Lizama: Castle: 2-2

King Kekaulike 6, Kauai 5
Leading Hitters—King Kekaulike: Noah Sumbicay 2-2, run, 4 RBI.

Baldwin 5, Bainbridge (WA) 3
Leading Hitters—Baldwin: Lee Souza 2-4, run; Danelle Daniels 2-3, run. Bainbridge: Owen McWilliam 1-3, run, 2 RBI, Jonathan Kussie 2-2.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
University of Hawaii beach volleyball team wins twice on opening day
Next Story
Television and radio - Feb. 23, 2020
Looking Back

Scroll Up