Scoreboard – Feb. 23, 2020

TODAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Drury vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m., at Hans L’Orange Park; Washington State at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> College: LSU vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.. UCLA vs. Stanford, noon; consolation, 1:30 p.m., final, 3 p.m. Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Invitational–UMKC vs. Iowa, noon; Hawaii vs. Portland State, 2 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

MONDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

OIA TENNIS

Varsity Boys

>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0

>> Kalani 4, Roosevelt 1

Varsity Girls

>> Moanalua 5, Farrington 0

>> Kalani 5, Roosevelt 0

SNAPPLE/HHSAA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Division I All-Tournament Team

Jake Holtz, Damien

Kordel Ng, KS-Kapalama

Niko Robben, Maryknoll

Liko Soares, Maryknoll

Christmas Togiai, KS-Kapalama

Most Outstanding: Sage Tolentino, Maryknoll

Division II All-Tournament Team

Frank Camacho, McKinley

Molonai Emeliano, Kohala

Logan Quilan, Roosevelt

Drake Watanabe, Roosevelt

Kelsen-Jaye Walker, Hawaii Prep

Most Outstanding: O’shen Cazimero, Kohala

BASEBALL

Maui High Preseason Tournament

Kamehameha-Maui 11, Molokai 1

Leading Hitters—KS-Maui: Konnor Palmeira 2-2, run, 2 RBI

Lanai 2, Maui 2

Leading Hitters—Wyatt Lizama: Castle: 2-2

King Kekaulike 6, Kauai 5

Leading Hitters—King Kekaulike: Noah Sumbicay 2-2, run, 4 RBI.

Baldwin 5, Bainbridge (WA) 3

Leading Hitters—Baldwin: Lee Souza 2-4, run; Danelle Daniels 2-3, run. Bainbridge: Owen McWilliam 1-3, run, 2 RBI, Jonathan Kussie 2-2.