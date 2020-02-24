Work furlough inmate flees furlough housing

State sheriffs and Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating Justin Rose, who fled from Laumaka Work Furlough Center this afternoon.

An alert was issued after Rose, 33, fled furlough housing around 12:30 p.m. after staff summoned him. He is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 300 pounds and having brown eyes and brown hair. He has a tattoo across his neck that says “Candace.”

Rose is serving time for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and second-degree theft and faces an escape charge when found. His next parole hearing was schedule for April.

Rose is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information about Rose’s location is asked to call police at 911 or sheriffs at 586-1352.