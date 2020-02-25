Recipe: Russets rule for baked potatoes

A fluffy baked potato is a glorious thing, but too often you slice into it and it is shiny and waxy, not light and creamy.
Baking a potato is the easiest thing in the world, right? Then why are so many potatoes lacking in texture and flavor?
THE BASICS
>> The right potato: First, for the traditional baked potato that is going to be loaded with toppings, you need a russet. Russets have a thicker skin and a beautiful starchy, snowy — almost meaty — interior that soaks up butter, cheese and sour cream. Red new potatoes or baby Yukon gold potatoes are great for smashed potatoes, but only a russet will do for baking.
>> The right temperature: For my latest cookbook, “Steak and Cake,” I tested several popular ways of baking potatoes. I baked them at 350 degrees and at 400 degrees. The potatoes took a bit longer to bake at 350 but they were fluffier, and had a better crust and interior texture.
Generally, when you cook anything at a higher temperature, the outside is done before the inside. That means you risk an overdone exterior by the time the interior is cooked through. Potatoes are no exception. That’s why I prefer a lower temperature. But if you like to bake your potatoes at a higher temperature, do so. It is all about what works.
>> Foil or no foil: I have friends who swear by wrapping the potato in foil before baking. I don’t use foil, but I tried both ways. The potato wrapped in foil was waxy and hard even when fully cooked. The foil also prevents the skin from become crusty, which I think is the best part of a baked potato.
THE PROCEDURE
>> Heat the oven to 350 degrees and place a sheet of heavy-duty foil on the bottom shelf of the oven in case any of the juices drip. Drips are generally not an issue for russets, but they are a big issue for sweet potatoes, which I bake exactly the same way.
>> Wash and dry the potatoes, then coat them with either a little shortening or olive oil — both work well. Prick them four or five times with a fork to let steam escape while they are baking. Sometimes, I sprinkle them with a little kosher salt to add to the skin’s flavor, but it doesn’t affect the interior.
>> Place the potatoes in the center of the oven, directly on the oven rack set over the foil.
>> Bake for an hour, then stick the end of a paring knife into the potato to gauge its doneness. It generally takes another 20 minutes to be perfect, but it depends on the potato’s size.
TWICE-BAKED
Always bake three potatoes to end up with two finished potatoes, so you can mound the filling over the top. I make them often for dinner parties since they are best made in advance and reheated just before serving.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.