No. 1 Hawaii volleyball sweeps Nittaidai, gets No. 2 BYU next

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 13 kills while playing two sets and Hawaii swept Nittaidai 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 in a men’s volleyball exhibition tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Rainbow Warriors finished with 10 aces, three by sophomore middle Max Rosenfeld, and outblocked the visitors from Japan 8.5-4. Hawaii also won the dig war 35-30; on Wednesday, Nittaidai had 42 digs to 25 by the Warriors.
Shota Fujiwara led Nittaidai with 11 kills.
No. 1 Hawaii (14-0) next hosts No. 2 BYU (15-0) in nonconference matches Thursday and Friday.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.