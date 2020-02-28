No. 1 Hawaii volleyball sweeps Nittaidai, gets No. 2 BYU next

Senior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 13 kills while playing two sets and Hawaii swept Nittaidai 25-23, 25-23, 25-14 in a men’s volleyball exhibition tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors finished with 10 aces, three by sophomore middle Max Rosenfeld, and outblocked the visitors from Japan 8.5-4. Hawaii also won the dig war 35-30; on Wednesday, Nittaidai had 42 digs to 25 by the Warriors.

Shota Fujiwara led Nittaidai with 11 kills.

No. 1 Hawaii (14-0) next hosts No. 2 BYU (15-0) in nonconference matches Thursday and Friday.