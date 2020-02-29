Police investigate Aiea stabbing

Police were investigating a stabbing that left a 57-year-old man with serious injuries today in Aiea.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing near the Kahuapaani Street overpass about 1:30 p.m. and said the victim was taken to the hospital before officers arrived. Police said no one was immediately arrested.

Shayne Enright, Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman, said Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the victim who was apparently stabbed multiple times and took him to a hospital in serious condition.