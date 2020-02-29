Hawaii beach volleyball team wins first two matches in Bay Area Classic

The Hawaii beach volleyball team went 2-0 today, the opening day of the Bay Area Classic at Stanford, Calif.

The fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine defeated Saint Mary’s 4-1 and swept No. 19 Arizona State 5-0 to improve to 5-2. The SandBows won a combined nine of the 10 flights in straight sets with only Kylin Loker-Anna Maidment losing at Flight 4 in the opener against the Gaels.

It was the first time Loker-Maidment had paired together. They rebounded with a 21-18, 21-13 victory when moving down to Flight 5 in the dual against the Sun Devils’ Cierra Flood-Lauren Weintraub.

Hawaii puts its three-match winning streak on the line against Utah Sunday. The SandBows finish the tournament against host and No. 20 Stanford in Sunday’s second dual.