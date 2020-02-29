Hawaii pitchers combine to shut down No. 2 Vanderbilt

Three Hawaii pitchers combined on a six-hitter in the Rainbow Warriors’ 3-1 baseball upset of second-ranked Vanderbilt today at Hawkins Field on the Nashville, Tenn., campus.

Aaron Davenport worked out of several jams in pitching three scoreless innings for the ’Bows. Cade Smith allowed a run in the seventh inning, but escaped further damage when third baseman Dustin Demeter snagged a line drive for the third out. Leading 2-1 with the tying run on third in the Vanderbilt eighth, Carter Loewen struck out Parker Noland for the third out.

The ’Bows made it 2-0 in the sixth on Adam Fogel’s RBI single.

They added an insurance run in the ninth on Matt Wong’s opposite-field single to right to score Tyler Best from second.

Vanderbilt freshman right-hander Thomas Schultz started in place of Kumar Rocker, who was scratched because of what officials described as “soreness.”

The ’Bows improved to 8-4 and evened the three-game series at a victory apiece. The Commodores, whose eight-game winning streak ended, fell to 9-3.