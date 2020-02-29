Hawaii pitchers combine to shut down No. 2 Vanderbilt

Three Hawaii pitchers combined on a six-hitter in the Rainbow Warriors’ 3-1 baseball upset of second-ranked Vanderbilt today at Hawkins Field on the Nashville, Tenn., campus.
Aaron Davenport worked out of several jams in pitching three scoreless innings for the ’Bows. Cade Smith allowed a run in the seventh inning, but escaped further damage when third baseman Dustin Demeter snagged a line drive for the third out. Leading 2-1 with the tying run on third in the Vanderbilt eighth, Carter Loewen struck out Parker Noland for the third out.
The ’Bows made it 2-0 in the sixth on Adam Fogel’s RBI single.
They added an insurance run in the ninth on Matt Wong’s opposite-field single to right to score Tyler Best from second.
Vanderbilt freshman right-hander Thomas Schultz started in place of Kumar Rocker, who was scratched because of what officials described as “soreness.”
The ’Bows improved to 8-4 and evened the three-game series at a victory apiece. The Commodores, whose eight-game winning streak ended, fell to 9-3.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.