comscore Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions between Lanai Lookout and Halona Blow Hole | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions between Lanai Lookout and Halona Blow Hole

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:28 pm
  • Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions tonight between Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blow Hole due to a motor vehicle accident, Honolulu police said.

    Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions tonight between Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blow Hole due to a motor vehicle accident, Honolulu police said.

Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions tonight between Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blow Hole due to a motor vehicle accident, Honolulu police said at about 8:15 p.m.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
North Korea fires unidentified projectiles as it resumes weapons demonstrations
Looking Back

Scroll Up