Kalanianaole Highway closed in both directions between Lanai Lookout and Halona Blow Hole

Kalanianaole Highway is closed in both directions tonight between Lanai Lookout and the Halona Blow Hole due to a motor vehicle accident, Honolulu police said at about 8:15 p.m.
Motorists should avoid the area.
