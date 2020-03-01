3-run homer in 11th propels No. 2 Vanderbilt over Hawaii

Isaiah Thomas blasted a two-out, three-run homer in the 11th inning to lift second-ranked Vanderbilt to a 7-5 victory over Hawaii today at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.

The Rainbow Warriors were poised for the upset after tying it at 3-all on Matt Wong’s solo homer in the seventh, and scoring two runs in the top of the 11th.

But against Carter Loewen, who earned the save for UH on Saturday, the Commodores closed to 5-4 on Austin Martin’s RBI single with one out. One out later, Dominic Keegan walked to put runners on first and second. Thomas, who homered in the fourth, drilled a 2-0 pitch from Loewen over the wall in left-center for the winner.

The ’Bows fell to 8-5 after winning just once in this three-game series against the defending national champions. The Commodores improved to 10-3.