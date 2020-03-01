Las Vegas Advisor: 44-story Circa casino ‘on schedule’ for December opening

Construction on downtown’s Circa casino is “on budget and on schedule,” according to owner-developer Derek Stevens. The hotel tower has now risen to the 23rd floor (of 44), the bridge across Main Street to the parking garage is framed, work is in progress on the fifth-floor “destination pool” area, and reservations will be accepted starting sometime in April. Stevens says that 1,000 construction workers have been on the job around the clock, raising the tower a floor a week, to meet the resort’s self-imposed December deadline.

Football contests: Circa sports is adding a second NFL handicapping contest this season. In addition to Circa Million II, it will also run Circa Survivor, a $1,000-entry contest with a $1 million winner-take-all format and a $1 million bonus for going 18-0. It was also announced that Circa Million II will double its prize pool to $3 million.

All-day sports book: The Treasure Island sports book is now open 24 hours. It’s the third in Las Vegas, joining Golden Gate and South Point, to have 24-hour access.

PT’s to The STRAT: A PT’s tavern is coming to The STRAT. It will replace the Blvd & Main Taphouse, which was introduced near the sports book less than a year ago. PT’s has 66 sports bars in Nevada.

Beach closed: TAO Beach Club at the Venetian won’t open this season, but it’s not closing for good. The 18,000-square-foot space, which debuted in 2007, will remain in its current rooftop location, but undergo a “massive renovation and expansion,” then reopen in 2021.

Question: How serious was the data breach at MGM properties?

Answer: Although the records of 10.6 million guests who stayed at MGM Resorts International hotels were breached, the information made public was reportedly limited to names, addresses and phone numbers — not sensitive financial data. It was also concluded that no records collected after 2017 were breached. MRI claims it has “upgraded the security of its network to avoid such breaches in the future.”

