No. 1 Hawaii men’s volleyball team facing No. 2 BYU this week

Hawaii (14-0) remained at No. 1 in today’s AVCA poll, receiving 12 of the 16 first-place votes.

It was the eighth consecutive week that the Rainbow Warriors were in the top spot for the regular season; they also were No. 1 in the preseason poll.

The Warriors host the only other undefeated team in the country this week in No. 2 BYU (16-0). The Cougars, with the other four votes, face Hawaii Thursday and Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center, matches that are expected to be near sellouts.

There also was no change in Nos. 3-7 that has five Big West teams ranked. UC Santa Barbara (12-2) is at No. 3 followed by Long Beach State (9-1), Lewis (MIVA, 13-4), UC San Diego (13-3) and UC Irvine (8-7).