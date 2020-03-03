Woman, 50, killed after speeding motorcyclist hits her in marked crosswalk on North Nimitz Highway, police say

A pedestrian, 50, was killed Monday night after a motorcyclist struck her in a marked crosswalk on Nimitz Highway in Kalihi, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Nimitz Highway and Sumner Street, when a 50-year-old man riding a motorcycle was speeding westbound on North Nimitz Highway and attempted to overtake two vehicles that came to a stop for a woman who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk, police said.

The motorcyclist crashed into the pedestrian and he was thrown onto the roadway.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Police did not provide their identities.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor to the collision, but it was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were contributing factors, police said.

This is the 10th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.