Hawaii News

All 6 suspected coronavirus cases in Hawaii test negative

  • By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

Six people in Hawaii suspected of having the new coronavirus have all tested negative, though state officials are on high alert for the first signs of the deadly disease in the islands. Read more

