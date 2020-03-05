Hawaii Rainbows baseball team rallies to beat Oregon

The Hawaii baseball team surged from a three-run deficit to defeat Oregon 6-4 tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.
A crowd of 1,437 saw the Rainbow Warriors win the opener of this four-game series against the Pac-12 opponent.
Kole Kaler’s two-run single gave the ’Bows a 5-4 lead in the sixth inning.
The ’Bows improved to 9-5. The Ducks fell to 7-5 as their seven-game winning streak ended.
The teams meet Friday, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
