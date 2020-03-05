Samuta Avea’s 3-pointer helps Hawaii rally for win at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. >> Samuta Avea buried a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as Hawaii rallied for a 67-65 win over UC Davis tonight.

The Rainbow Warriors erased a 13-point deficit in the game’s final seven minutes. Avea hit four 3s as Hawaii closed out the game on an 18-3 run. Justin Hemsley added a free throw for the game’s final margin and UC Davis couldn’t get off a shot on its final play with 0.9 seconds remaining.

Avea finished with 18 points for Hawaii (17-12, 8-7 Big West). Ezra Manjon led UC Davis (14-17, 8-7) with 18 points.