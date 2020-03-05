Samuta Avea’s 3-pointer helps Hawaii rally for win at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. >> Samuta Avea buried a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining as Hawaii rallied for a 67-65 win over UC Davis tonight.
The Rainbow Warriors erased a 13-point deficit in the game’s final seven minutes. Avea hit four 3s as Hawaii closed out the game on an 18-3 run. Justin Hemsley added a free throw for the game’s final margin and UC Davis couldn’t get off a shot on its final play with 0.9 seconds remaining.
Avea finished with 18 points for Hawaii (17-12, 8-7 Big West). Ezra Manjon led UC Davis (14-17, 8-7) with 18 points.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.