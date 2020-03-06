Hawaii baseball team knocks out 15 hits in rout of Oregon

The Hawaii baseball team pounded out a season-high 15 hits in a 13-5 rout of Oregon tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

By winning the first two of this four-game series, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 10-5. The Ducks, who entered the series on a seven-game winning streak, fell to 7-6.

The ’Bows were sparked by a six-run second inning that lasted 28 minutes. Robert Ahlstrom surrendered all six runs in that inning, and finished with 10 runs relinquished in five innings.

Aaron Davenport allowed two runs and struck out nine in seven innings to improve to 4-0.