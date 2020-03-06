Tonight’s volleyball match between Hawaii and BYU sells out

Tonight’s men’s volleyball match between No. 1 Hawaii and No. 2 Brigham Young has officially sold out, an athletic department official said this morning.
It is the 11th sellout in 25 seasons for the Rainbow Warrior program in the 10,300-seat Stan Sheriff Center and first since the Big West Tournament championship last April 20 against Long Beach State. Hawaii won that match to run its record to 7-3 when playing in front of a capacity crowd.
Doors at the arena will open at 5:30 p.m. with the match to start at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the Cougars (17-0) handed the Warriors (14-1) their first loss of the season, a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 sweep that snapped Hawaii’s 25-match home winning streak.
