Hawaii women’s basketball team snaps slide on senior night

Senior Julissa Tago scored 19 points to reach the 1,000-point career milestone and the Hawaii women’s basketball team sent off its three outgoing players with a 75-58 win over Cal Poly in the 2019-20 home finale tonight.

UH (15-14, 9-7 Big West) snapped a four-game losing streak and will be the No. 4 seed in next week’s Big West tournament. The Wahine receive a first-round bye and will open up play at Long Beach State on Wednesday against a team to be determined.

Guards Tago, Courtney Middap (five points) and Savannah Reier (four) all started and contributed in front of 874, then were honored in traditional postgame ceremonies.

Junior forward Amy Atwell scored 14 points on 4-for-5 3-point shooting. Freshman point guard Nae Nae Calhoun threw in 13 points and five assists.

Tago hit her first four shots, including a couple of triples, to reach the milestone midway through the first quarter. She had 11 in the period as UH led 21-9.

UH held steady in the second quarter for a 42-29 halftime lead. They pushed their lead to 22 points through three quarters.

The Mustangs (9-18, 6-10) drew within 14 in the fourth quarter two times, but no closer.