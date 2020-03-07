Rainbows rally to third straight win over Oregon

The Hawaii baseball team rallied from an early five-run deficit and then won it in the ninth on a walk-off error in a dramatic 7-6 victory over Oregon tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 3,128, the largest home attendance this season, saw the Rainbow Warriors win their third straight game to start the series to improve to 11-5. The Ducks fell to 7-7. The series finale is Sunday beginning at 1:05 p.m.

The ’Bows tied it at 5 on Alex Baeza’s two-run double in the seventh, then went ahead when Matt Wong followed with his second triple of the game.

The Ducks then tied it in the top of the ninth.

In the bottom of the inning, Adam Fogel led off with a single to right. Baeza then bunted back to the mound, but reliever Hunter Breault threw too high to second to get Fogel. Wong then was intentionally walked to load the bases.

With the infield play in, Tyler Best chopped a 3-2 pitch to short. Gavin Grant threw home, but catcher Jack Scanlon could not secure the ball as Fogel slid home with the winning run.