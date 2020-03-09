South King-Pensacola lanes reopen after multi-vehicle accident cleared

COURTESY HONOLULU.GOV
Several lanes on South King Street were briefly closed this afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident at the Pensacola Street intersection.
The lanes were closed before 4:10 p.m. and reopened about 4:35 p.m. after the accident was cleared.
The accident clogged traffic in the area at the start of the afternoon rush hour.
