Recipe: Teriyaki dish promotes love of green beans

It can be tough to get kids, along with some picky grownups, to eat string beans. But char the colorful veggie in a hot skillet, toss it with ground pork in a sweet and savory sauce and watch the beans disappear — maybe even before the dish makes it onto the table.

This tasty stir-fry is super quick — it will take longer to cook rice to serve alongside than to cook the dish itself.

I made my own teriyaki sauce, using a gluten-free soy sauce, but it’s quite acceptable to substitute bottled sauce, or to use a regular soy sauce. Pickled jalapenos provide a crunchy finish.

TERIYAKI PORK STIR-FRY

1 pound ground pork

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon peanut or vegetable oil

2-3 large handfuls thin green beans (about 12 to 16 ounces)

Crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

Sesame seeds, for garnish

Sliced pickled jalapenos, for garnish

>> Teriyaki sauce:

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1-inch knob ginger, peeled and minced

Pinch red pepper flakes

1-2 tablespoons water, or more to taste

A few drops toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Brown pork and garlic in large nonstick skillet over medium heat, stirring often, until meat is no longer pink. Season with salt and pepper, then remove to bowl and wipe pan clean.

Heat oil in pan, then add beans and stir-fry until tender and slightly charred, 4-5 minutes. Return meat to pan; season with a pinch or two of red pepper flakes.

>> To make sauce: Stir together soy sauce, honey, maple syrup, ginger, red pepper flakes and water. Taste and adjust seasonings. Add a few drops sesame oil, then whisk in cornstarch.

Add half the sauce to the pan with meat and beans, tossing to combine. Taste and add more if desired. Serve with brown or white rice. Garnish with sesame seeds and jalapeno. Serves 4.

Nutritional information unavailable.