Flash flood watch begins Sunday night for all Hawaiian islands

A flash flood watch is in effect starting Sunday night for all Hawaiian islands.
The National Weather Service said tropical moisture and atmospheric instability will bring an increasing threat of heavy rain beginning Sunday night. A kona low will form west of the islands by Sunday night and conditions will become increasingly favorable for the development of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state on Monday and Tuesday.
