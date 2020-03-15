Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

Editor’s note: Due to concerns about the coronavirus, please check event and venue websites for the latest information on possible cancellations.

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

THINGS TO DO

EVENTS

>> Merwin Conservancy Green Room: Renowned poets Edward Hirsch, Jane Hirshfield, Naomi Shihab Nye and Kevin Young read and reflect on selections from W.S. Merwin’s prolific career as a poet and translator at 7 p.m. Friday in MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater. Tickets: $25 (students $10), includes post-event hosted reception.

MUSIC

>> Starr Kalahiki: The Na Hoku Hanohano award winner performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater Tickets: $30, $40.

>> Simrit Live on Maui: Take to the dance floor for the hypnotic, “exotic funk” of lead singer/songwriter Simrit Kaur with Salif Bamakora on 21-string West African kora, Shannon Hayden on guitar and electric cello, Jared May on bass and Moog synthesizer, and Devon Ashley on drums and other percussion at 7 p.m. March 22 in MACC’s Castle Theater. Tickets: $40 in advance, $50 day of show, $11 keiki ages 3-12.

>> An Evening with Andrea Razzauti: The guitarist/composer blends contemporary jazz, classical, Brazilian and Mediterranean music with Sal Godinez on keyboard, Larry Fitzpatrick on percussion and Marcus Johnson on bass at 7:30 p.m. March 26 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Tickets: $30 at 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

STAGE

>> “The Ants and the Grasshoppers”: Maui OnStage Youth Theater presents this Greek comedy for children based on the classic Aesop’s fable at 1 p.m. today at Iao Theater, Wailuku. Tickets: $6-$10, mauionstage.com.

>> “Xanadu”: Tony Award-nominated roller-skating musical’s final performance at 3 p.m. today at Iao Theater. Tickets: $20-$40 at mauionstage.com.

>> “Out of Order”: British playwright Ray Cooney’s farce about a junior government minister who has to lie his way out of an embarrassing situation is performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, through March 22 at ProArts Playhouse, 1280 S. Kihei Road. Tickets: $27; 463-6550 or proartsmaui.com.

COMEDY

>> Dustin Ybarra: Stand-up comic and actor (TV’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” and “Gotham” and the film “Us”) appears at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Iao Theater, with local comedian Vince Foti opening. Tickets: $25-$40, mauionstage.com.

EXHIBITS

>> Deybra Fair: Trinkets, Tokens and Treasures of a Charmed Life: A collection of assemblages, installations and mixed-media works commemorating the artist’s 40-year career on Maui, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, through May 8, at Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, 2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Info: 572-6560, huinoeau.com.

ONGOING

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays through April at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, mile post 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Candlelight Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays. Tickets: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under at lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

>> Friday Town Parties: Maui County has canceled all Friday Town Parties until further notice due to increased precautions regarding the coronavirus. This includes events in Wailuku, Lahaina, Makawao, Kihei and Lanai.

>> Keiki Art Party: A “friendly painting competition” for kids ages 8-12 with the theme “Malama ka Honua/Care for Our Island Earth” takes place 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday at Azeka Mauka, Suite 109. Free with canned good donation; supplies provided.

>> West Maui Kanaka Scholars: Lecture series continues with “Ku Returns: Reflections on Warriorhood, Ceremony and Lahui” with University of Hawaii professor Ty Kawika Tengan at 6 p.m. Monday at Na Aikane o Maui Cultural Center, 562 Front St.

>> Stars Over Haleakala: Haleakala National Park’s new astronomy program series presents a 45-minute Star Talk with naked-eye stargazing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Visitor Center at 9,740 feet. Dress warmly, bring comfortable seating and binoculars; park entrance fees apply.

>> Homebuyers seminar: Nonprofit community land trust Na Hale o Maui will provide an overview of financing and the community land trust model for perpetual affordable housing at 9 a.m. March 28 at J. Walter Cameron Center. Info/reservations: 244-6110, nahaleomai.org, info@nahaleomaui.org.

STAY INFORMED

>> Council Governance, Ethics and Transparency Committee meets 9 a.m. Monday to review Maui Police Department operations and budget and to discuss proposed charter amendments splitting Department of Housing and Human Concerns into separate agencies and limiting Council members to five full terms.

>> Council Healthy Families and Communities Committee convenes 9 a.m. Tuesday for coronavirus presentation, review of Department of Parks and Recreation operations and budget, and resolution authorizing license agreement for Maui AgFest & 4-H Live­stock Fair at War Memorial Complex through 2025.

>> Kihei Community Association meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Theresa Church to discuss new bus route for North Kihei and increasing community influence on development and zoning by establishing a South Maui Advisory Committee to Maui County Planning Commission. Donations for Maui Food Bank encouraged.

>> Hana Advisory Committee scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to closure of county park facilities and restrooms.

—

MAUI FARMERS MARKET

SOUTH MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 61 S. Kihei Road. Call 875-0949.

>> Lipoa Street Farmers Market: Open 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 357-4564.

CENTRAL MAUI

>> Maui Fresh Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, Kahului.

>> Maui Swap Meet: Open 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at University of Hawaii Maui College, Kahului. Call 244-3100.

WEST MAUI

>> Farmers Market Maui: Open 7-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3636 Lower Honoapiilani Road, Honokowai. Call 669-7004.

UPCOUNTRY/EAST MAUI

>> Upcountry Farmers Market: Open 7 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, rain or shine, at Kulamalu Town Center.

>> Wednesday Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, selling organic, locally grown produce, coffee, pastries and more, at 17 Omaopio Road by Waipuna Chapel, Kula. Call 807-419-1570.

>> Makawao Marketplace: Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 3654 Baldwin Ave. Call 280-5516.

>> La‘akea Village: Open 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 639 Baldwin Ave., Paia. Call 579-8398.

>> Hana Fresh Market: Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 4590 Hana Highway, Hana. Call 248-7515.

>> ONO Organic Farms Farmers Market: Open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily in downtown Hana, next to the gas station. Call 248-7779.

>> Maui Nui Farm Farmers Market: Open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays at Maui Nui Farm, 151 Pulehunui Road, Kula. Call 280-6166.

