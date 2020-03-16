Mayor Kirk Caldwell canceling events on city property through April due to coronavirus

The city is canceling all events on city properties through April that would bring together more than 50 people and recommending strongly that business do not permit gatherings of over 50 people, such as at hotel ballrooms and for entertainment, said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell today.

Caldwell made several announcements this afternoon during a news conference about city measures to respond to the coronavirus.

He said the city will be closing all indoor facilities because the spread of coronavirus is more likely to be spread indoors than outdoors.

He said Hanauma Bay will also be closed through April because visitors are required to watch a short film in a theatre before going to the bay.

In addition, Caldwell said the city has found a location to house homeless people who may be infected by the coronavirus.

Caldwell said the location is on Kaaahi Street off Dillingham Boulevard and can house 26 people, but the capacity can be doubled. He said there haven’t been any known cases of coronavirus in Honolulu’s homeless population.

Caldwell said officials didn’t want to shut down public transportation because it is essential for many people, but he asked TheBus and Handivan riders to practice social distancing.

“If there’s not essential travel, don’t travel right now,” he said. “Don’t come out of your home, if you don’t have to.”

: > @MayorKirkHNL: We don’t want to shut down buses, but we’re asking our OTS drivers to ask passengers to practice social distancing. #cchnl — Gordon Y.K. Pang (@PangInTheHale) March 17, 2020

