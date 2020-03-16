comscore Marcus Mariota reportedly close to a deal with Las Vegas Raiders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Marcus Mariota reportedly close to a deal with Las Vegas Raiders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:01 pm
  • FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota looks at the scoreboard in the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Nashville, Tenn. The Tennessee Titans benched Mariota for Ryan Tannehill in mid-October after a 2-4 start. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Marcus Mariota could be Las Vegas bound.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are “pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota.”

Mike Mayock, the Raiders’ second-year general manager, had Mariota rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft. Jameis Winston went No. 1 and Mariota went No. 2 to the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota, who is a free agent, lost his starting job this year to Ryan Tannehill, who just received a four-year, $118 million contract.

