Marcus Mariota reportedly close to a deal with Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Mariota could be Las Vegas bound.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders are “pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota.”
Mike Mayock, the Raiders’ second-year general manager, had Mariota rated as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2015 NFL Draft. Jameis Winston went No. 1 and Mariota went No. 2 to the Tennessee Titans.
Mariota, who is a free agent, lost his starting job this year to Ryan Tannehill, who just received a four-year, $118 million contract.
