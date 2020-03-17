Pearlridge Center cutting back hours due to coronavirus outbreak

Managers of Pearlridge Center in Aiea said starting today, the mall would be closing early at 7 p.m., and that it would be cutting back hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, the center’s new hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday until further notice.

“The health and safety of guests, retailers and employees is the center’s top priority,” the center said in a news release. “Already rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue through the foreseeable future. Pearlridge apologizes for any inconvenience.”

The center, owned by Washington Prime Group Inc., said its more than 250 tenants are individually following guidelines from their owners or corporate leadership on modified hours or temporary store closures. Multiple retailers have opted to limit their hours or temporarily close, so guests are encouraged to call ahead before each visit.

Ala Moana Center, Hawaii’s largest mall, also announced earlier this week it would be cutting back its hours to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and close an hour earlier at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Today, Macy’s announced it is temporarily closing stores nationwide at the end of the business today through March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Macy’s has stores at both Ala Moana Center and Pearlridge Center.

Previously, Pearlridge Center’s hours were 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Pearlridge will continue to post updates on its social media pages @Pearlridge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visitors can also call 203-2358 or visit PearlridgeOnline.com.