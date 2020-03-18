Hawaii will extend closure of public schools to April 6

Hawaii public schools will close March 30 following the extended spring break, according to the state Department of Education.

In an announcement this morning, the DOE said it will close its offices except for essential functions effective Thursday, and employee return dates will be staggered.

Students are anticipated to return to school April 7, according to the announcement.

“HIDOE employees will be working remotely and those who need to perform duties at a campus or office during this period will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement,” according to the DOE announcement “The Department will be meeting internally and with key stakeholders today to finalize logistics.”