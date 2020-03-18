comscore Online classes extended through end of semester throughout University of Hawaii system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Online classes extended through end of semester throughout University of Hawaii system

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:17 pm
  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILES The University of Hawaii today extended online classes through the rest of the semester.

In response to COVID-19 guidance from Gov. David Ige, the University of Hawaii today extended online classes through the rest of the semester.

“The decision is grounded in our firm commitment to completing the semester for our students while protecting the safety of our employees and students across the UH System,” UH President David Lassner said in a letter to the university community.

UH campuses will remain open to students and employees, but campus libraries are closed to the public. Lassner said other facilities and services may also be shut in the future.

Dining services at the university are being phased and “replaced with To-Go, Grab-n-Go and/or Delivery food services,” the university said in a news release.

Other UH restrictions announced today:

>> Cancellation of non-essential travel, including to neighbor islands with limited exceptions.

>> Cancellation of all public events through the end of April.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.

