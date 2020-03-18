WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces the latest closures on Oahu

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today city parks and facilities will be closed through April 30, and ordered all restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close indoor dining services starting Friday.
Watch the livestream video from today’s press conference beginning at 3 p.m.
