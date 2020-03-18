comscore WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces the latest closures on Oahu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces the latest closures on Oahu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:36 pm

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today city parks and facilities will be closed through April 30, and ordered all restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close indoor dining services starting Friday.

