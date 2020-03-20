8 passengers allowed to disembark cruise ship Maasdam docked at Honolulu Harbor

Six Hawaii residents and an injured passenger and her spouse have been allowed to leave the cruise ship Maasdam docked at Honolulu Harbor after some uncertainty whether anyone would be allowed to get off because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The eight passengers were processed by Customs and Border Protection agents, the state Department of Transportation Harbors Division said today.

In addition, they underwent an enhanced medical screening which included a temperature reading, medical questionnaire review and travel history verification, officials said.

“No passengers in this group of eight had a fever or displayed any symptoms,” DOT said. “The asymptomatic Hawaii passengers have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving at their residence.”

The injured passenger from Colorado, who had suffered a fractured leg, will see a medical specialist. She and her husband were screened as they left the ship, state officials said. They also were directed to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay here, whichever is shorter.

All other passengers and crew will not be able to leave the vessel.

“I am authorizing the Hawaii residents and the injured passenger to disembark,” Gov. David Ige said in a release. “Allowing the Hawaii residents off the ship means they will avoid unnecessary air travel and reduces their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The woman with a fractured leg needs medical attention and therefore must be allowed off the boat.”

“These are extraordinary times and I believe this is the appropriate course of action given that all State resources are currently directed at containing the spread of the disease on our islands,” said DOT Director Jade Butay. “HDOT is working to prevent the spread of the disease and is acutely aware that our state’s medical and other resources are at high risk of becoming overburdened during this crisis.”

The Maasdam arrived at Honolulu Harbor Pier 2 today at 6:30 a.m. It has approximately 850 passengers onboard, according to DOT.