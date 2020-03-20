University of Hawaii closes campuses to public, only students and staff allowed

The University of Hawaii announced today that it is closing all 10 of its campuses to everyone except current students and employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the latest step being taken for the health and safety of UH students and employees,” university officials said in a news release.

On Wednesday, the university system switched to online delivery of courses for the rest of the spring semester.

Employees are being encouraged to work from home if possible and with approval from their appropriate supervisor, according to UH spokesman Daniel Meisenzahl.

“The closure of public-facing facilities and establishment of a process for employees to work remotely from home are in effect,” the university said in the announcement. “Employees who are working on campus and students who come to campus or reside in student housing are instructed to practice social distancing.”

The 10 campuses are UH Manoa, UH Hilo, UH West Oahu, UH Maui College, along with Leeward, Kapiolani, Honolulu, Windward, Kauai and Hawaii community colleges.