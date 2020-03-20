Off the News: ‘Worried well’ burden hospitals

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending telehealth as a first step in screening for COVID-19.
More of that sort of remote face-time could help reduce the surge of the “worried well” into hospital emergency rooms, seeking screenings.
According to state health officials, only those with symptoms — including fever, sore throat and shortness of breath — plus a physician’s referral will be tested.
Since there’s no treatment for the coronavirus infection, patients without serious symptoms are being advised to treat the illness as they would a bout of the flu: Stay home, get ample rest, stay hydrated and let the virus run its course.
