Kailua-Kona man, 34, dies in early morning car crash

A Kailua-Kona man, 34, has died this morning following a single-vehicle collision on Alii Drive just one mile south of Lunapule Road.

Hawaii County Police Department have identified the man as Robert Jibas, according to a statement released today.

Police responded to a call at 1:54 a.m., determining that a white 2007 BMW X3 SUV heading south struck a metal guardrail on the mauka side of the road then hit a metal trench shoring and a concrete construction barrier, according to a statement.

The man was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Police did not reveal whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine Jibas’ exact cause of death.

This is Hawaii island’s seventh traffic fatality this year compared to three at the same time last year.