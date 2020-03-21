WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige mandates 14-day quarantine for visitors to Hawaii, returning residents

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

UPDATE, 3:37 p.m.

Gov. David Ige is mandating a 14-day quarantine for returning residents and visitors to Hawaii. It goes into effect March 26 at 12:01 a.m., he said during a 3 p.m. press conference today.

The press conference can be viewed below.

Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said returning residents are to quarantine at their residences and visitors at their hotels. Data such as name, phone number and address of hotel or residence will be collected from the state’s agriculture form that travelers fill out prior to arrival.

“We know this will significantly impact the number of visitors,” Ige said during this afternoon’s press conference.

Violation of the quarantine is a misdemeanor and subject to a $5,000 fine and jail time.

The quarantine mandate will continue indefinitely and Ige said visitors are responsible for quarantine costs.

When asked by a reporter in attendance why the state hasn’t required residents to remain at home like other states, Ige replied:

“Certainly all measures are on the table. Mandatory self … staying in your homes is an extreme measure that we may implement here. But it really is appropriate when there is widespread community spread of the virus.”

3 p.m.

Gov. David Ige is hosting a 3 p.m. press conference today on the state’s fight against the coronavirus. The Hawaii Department of Health reported the state’s tally of coronavirus cases jumped from 37 on Friday to 48 today.

Expected to speak are Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and representatives from the airline and visitor industries.