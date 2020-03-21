Coronavirus postpones Lotte Championship, other golf events

The Lotte Championship, which was scheduled to be played at the Ko Olina Golf Club on April 15-18, has been postponed, the LPGA Tour announced on Friday.
The event saw its first two-time winner last year when Canada’s Brooke Henderson defended her title. Hawaii’s Michelle Wie won the event in 2014.
Lotte, an industrial conglomerate in South Korea and Japan, has been the title sponsor since 2012.
Amid a slew of postponements and cancellations in golf, the LPGA also announced a September date for what traditionally is its first major championship of the year.
The ANA Inspiration, previously scheduled for April 2-5 in Rancho Mirage, Calif., now will be played Sept. 10-13. That date previously was for the Cambia Portland Classic, which will move back by one week.
The schedule change was announced Friday, along with the postponement of three more LPGA Tour events because of the new coronavirus. They were to be played the final three weeks of April — in Hawaii, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
In a letter to his players, LPGA Tour Commissioner Mike Whan said he held out as long as he could on the latest three postponements and is trying to figure out how to repackage the season when it’s safe to play again.
“Assuming we get some relief from the COVID-19 issues soon, it’s pretty clear that the rest of the 2020 season will be quite busy and crowded,” Whan said. “We are focused on giving you as many playing opportunities as we can.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.