WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell discusses details of his ‘stay at home, work from home’ order

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell plans to answer questions surrounding his “stay at home, work from home” emergency order, which he issued Sunday as local governments in Hawaii struggle to contain the spread of the new coronavirus in the islands.

Caldwell will be joined by city Department of Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya at today’s news conference at the Honolulu Hale atrium.

