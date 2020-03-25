Hawaii basketball point guard Drew Buggs enters NCAA transfer portal

Point guard Drew Buggs, the University of Hawaii basketball team’s career leader in assists, confirmed he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
“It’s been a tough year for me, obviously,” said Buggs, whose mother died of cancer in October. “I told Coach (Eran) Ganot since I’ll be graduating in May, I would like to explore my options and look at the possibilities of playing closer to home (Long Beach, Calif.) or playing at a higher level. But I’m not completely against leaving Hawaii. We talked about the possibility of returning, as well.”
Buggs, who was a fourth-year junior this past season, is on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in communications in May. If he chooses to leave UH, he would be eligible to play at the next school as a graduate transfer during the 2020-21 season.
Ganot said: “Number one, we appreciate all he’s done for our program. Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into this, a lot of work, together on and off the court for four years, been through a lot. … We’re appreciative for that. And secondly, as we do with all our guys, we’re here to support him and wish him well.”
Buggs, a graduate of Long Beach Poly High, redshirted as a freshman while recovering from ACL surgery. He started the past three years. This past season, Buggs and post Zigmars Raimo were co-captains. He leaves the program with 437 career assists, having passed Troy Bowe (412) on Feb. 8 at Cal Poly.
“I love Hawaii,” Buggs said. “I’ll always love Hawaii. It has such a place in my heart.”
