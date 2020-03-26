Advocacy groups says most park restrooms remain closed

Hui Aloha, an advocacy group for the homeless, said 54 of 60 park restrooms remained closed Wednesday despite the city saying all would be reopened amid widespread shutdown of Oahu facilities in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mayor Kirk Caldwell had called for all the park restrooms to be reopened, saying it was posing a problem for bus drivers, FedEx drivers and others, including the homeless, since many restaurants and other places with restrooms are now closed.

Calls to the city Department of Parks and Recreation today have not yet been answered.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued guidelines to municipalities that restrooms should remain open, clean and stocked with hygiene supplies to allow the homeless to have access. However, the city’s homelessness czar, Marc Alexander, had said bathrooms would close and the city was looking at using hygiene trailers and portable latrines.