Hawaii men’s basketball center Dawson Carper enters NCAA transfer portal

Dawson Carper, one of the University of Hawaii basketball team’s three 7-foot centers, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, school officials confirmed.

Carper is the second Rainbow Warrior to enter the portal this week, following point guard Drew Buggs’ application.

Carper, Mate Colina and Owen Hulland are sophomores who were recruited to help counter the Big West’s taller front lines. Of those three pure centers, Carper logged the most time during his two-season UH career. He played in 54 of a possible 58 games.

This season, he played in all 28 games, starting 22 of them. He averaged 6.0 points while leading the ’Bows in field-goal accuracy (61%) among players attempting at least 10 shots. He averaged 3.9 rebounds, and amassed a team-high 16 blocks.

Carper hit the decisive basket in UH’s 56-55 victory over UC Riverside this year.

The ’Bows have filled the expected vacancies of seniors Eddie Stansberry, Zigmars Raimo and Ahmed Ali (who withdrew from school in October because of medical reasons) with the signing of Beon Ja Riley and two verbal commitments. The NCAA signing period for basketball is scheduled to begin April 15, but that could change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.