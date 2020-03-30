Sen. Schatz announces online resource guide to explain federal relief for Hawaii amid coronavirus crisis

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz today announced a new online resource guide to help Hawaii residents and small businesses understand how to apply for new benefits and access federal funds established under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The online guide, at www.schatz.senate.gov/coronavirus, provides details on eligibility and coverage, and information on how to access dozens of federal programs, including unemployment assistance, small business loans, direct cash payments, emergency paid sick leave, and mortgage forbearance, according to a news release from the senator’s office.
Schatz said his guide will be “continuously be updated to reflect the most recent information and to help answer frequently asked questions.”
The full guide includes specific information about help for families and businesses from both the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act, including about:
>> Individual health resources.
>> Tax relief.
>> Veterans.
>> Agriculture.
Earlier today, Schatz announced that Hawaii was due to receive about $4 billion in federal relief to help the state respond to the coronavirus crisis.
———
Schatz’s office can be reached at www.schatz.senate.gov/contact.
