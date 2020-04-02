Hawaii gets $12M from federal housing funds amid coronavirus crisis

Hawaii has received more than $12 million in federal housing funds to assist residents in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement today, Hawaii U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono said, “The coronavirus pandemic has stretched resources thin for families and communities across the country.”

“This funding is a critical early step in protecting and providing resources for some of our most at-risk populations. I will continue my advocacy to ensure that future coronavirus relief packages prioritize workers, families, and the most vulnerable,” she said.

The federal funds come from the third coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last week.

Funds can be used to purchase additional personal protective equipment, ensure the state’s critical response infrastructure and help at-risk populations stay safe.