Maui County to provide $30,000 per week to help local farmers and community during COVID-19 crisis

Maui County has committed $30,000 per week for about a month to support the county’s farmers and residents in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

“This program helps our local farmers by buying their produce and providing it to our families in need as well as our homeless,” said Mayor Michael Victorino in a news release. “In looking toward the future, it will assist our local farming community to not only survive, but also thrive in promoting sustainability for our county.”

The Farm Product Purchase Program is designed for local commercial farmers growing produce. Meat, value-added products, flowers and nursery products are not eligible.

Victorino announced today that the Maui County Farm Bureau will receive $20,000 per week to buy food from local farmers. The food will go to food distribution sites around the county.

Hawaii Farmers Union United will receive $10,000 to set up and operate both online and pickup food hubs. Initial funding will go toward buying online ordering software.

The program will last four to five weeks, but the online ordering system will continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to sign up for the program is April 12, and an application can be found on the Maui County Farm Bureau website. Participants do not need to be a member of the farm bureau.