American Savings Bank, Hawaii National Bank waiving ATM fees

American Savings Bank and Hawaii National Bank said they are waiving ATM fees and allowing customers to withdraw cash and make a balance inquiry from any ATM across the state through June without charges.

Other local banks also have waived such fees.

The banks also have set up websites dedicated to the SBA Paycheck Protection Program. They are at asbhawaii.com/business/sba-ppp and hawaiinational.bank/ppp. The websites includes a checklist, worksheet and dedicated email for applications.