Flood advisory issued for Oahu tonight

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 9 p.m. tonight.

Radar indicated heavy rain showers near central and windward parts of Oahu at 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hours. The heaviest rain showers were located near Punaluu and Whitmore Village. Additional heavy showers are possible this evening.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Mililani, Haleiwa, Wahiawa, Schofield Barracks, Kaneohe Marine Base, Ahuimanu, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Wheeler Field, Kunia, Waikele and Kahuku.