Hawaii confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 387, up 16

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today that the state’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 387, up 16 from Sunday and including Hawaii’s fifth fatality.

Of all the confirmed cases in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, 26 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Earlier today, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announced the county’s first fatality, an older man with underlying health conditions. It was Hawaii’s first virus-related death outside Oahu, which has seen four deaths.

Sixteen new Hawaii COVID-19 cases is the lowest daily increase in 10 days, and state and local officials continue to stress the importance of adhering to stay-at-home orders, social distancing, frequent hand-washing and other measures to reduce the spread of the disease throughout the islands.

Today’s statewide total includes 292 cases on Oahu, 44 in Maui County, 23 on Hawaii island, and 17 in Kauai County, according to health officials.

The statewide total also includes two Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

In all, state officials today reported 11 new cases on Oahu, and one each on Hawaii island, in Maui and Kauai counties. Nine cases in the statewide total are pending identification of county, which include two new cases reported today.

A total 89 patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak, with health officials reporting four new recoveries today. By county, Honolulu has seen 64 patients recover, Maui has had 11 recoveries, the Big Island has had nine and Kauai has seen five, as of noon today, the Health Department says.

Of the 26 hospitalizations in the state, 21 have been on Oahu, four on Maui and one on Kauai.

———

Editor’s Note: This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.