Whole Foods says Kailua store worker ‘presumed’ to have coronavirus

A worker at the Whole Foods Market in Kailua has a “presumed case of COVID-19,” a spokeswoman for the Texas-based retailer’s corporate headquarters said today.

The employee has not been tested, but has been told that they have a presumed case, according to the spokeswoman, who said in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the company is taking the matter “very seriously.”

She said that the worker has not been tested because “testing is currently unavailable.” The employee is in quarantine, but the store remains open.

The store is implementing the same measures that it would if the worker had tested positive, she said.

“The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities,” said Whole Foods in a statement. “We’ve been working closely with our store team members, and are supporting the team member who has a presumptive case of COVID-19 and is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.”

Whole Foods said it will continue to implement safety measures in response to COVID-19. In addition to enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols, Whole Foods said it is operating under social distancing guidelines at its stores and facilities.

It is also closing its stores up to two hours early to give workers more time to restock shelves and sanitize stores in preparation for the next day.