Traffic stop in Nanakuli leads to arrest over stolen moped

A 32-year-old man stopped for a traffic violation in Nanakuli near midnight Tuesday was allegedly riding a moped that belonged to a 19-year-old woman, police said.
The driver was stopped at 11:50 p.m. and arrested at 11:59 for allegedly riding the stolen moped. He remained in custody this morning.
