Off the News: Donations of PPEs welcomed

Starting today, donations of homemade and unopened store-bought personal protective equipment (PPE) can be made at three dropoff sites, dubbed “resilience hubs.” The items such as masks, goggles and face shields will be distributed to health workers and social service providers statewide. The effort, in partnership with state agencies, is funded by BlackSand Capital with a match from the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Help do your part with useful items. The dropoff/ distribution sites, open Mondays-Fridays:

>> The KROC Center in Kapolei: 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway, 9-11 a.m.

>> The KEY Project in Kaneohe: 47-200 Waihee Road, 9 a.m.-noon.

>> Kalihi YMCA: 1335 Kalihi St., 9-11 a.m.

Sanders turns it over to Biden

Some time ago, the Democratic Party of Hawaii mailed out a party presidential ballot with 10 candidates, plus “uncommitted.” It’s an historic relic now.

The only candidate on the ballot still in the race — besides “uncommitted” — is former Vice President Joe Biden. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who won 70% of the Hawaii vote in 2016, dropped out on Wednesday.

Time to move on.