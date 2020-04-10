Salvation Army to offer free food distribution drive-thru at Ala Moana Center on Saturday

The Salvation Army will be offering a special drive-thru food distribution event at Ala Moana Center’s Atkinson Drive trolley area, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The distribution includes a free gallon of milk, a dozen eggs, bread, and potatoes for those in need, while supplies last.

In all, the Salvation Army expects to give away 2,220 gallons of fresh milk, 4,320 dozen eggs, 3,000 loaves of bread, and 5,000 pounds of fresh Maui harvest potatoes generously donated by Chad and Stephanie Buck.

Cars may begin lining up, with trunks open, starting at 9;30 a.m. Saturday at the entrance, which will be on Kona Iki Street, off of Kapiolani Boulevard, and between Piikoi and Keeaumoku streets. Volunteers there will direct drivers through to the food distribution areas.

To practice safe social distancing, everyone is asked to stay in their cars. Volunteers will place the food items inside car trunks.

“With more than 200,000 Hawaii residents without jobs due to this current crisis, we are grateful to be able to support those in need during this Easter weekend,” said Victor Leonardi, Divisional Director of Emergency Services & Safety and Incident Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division in a news release. “We would also like to thank Ala Moana Center for providing us with the central Honolulu location to hold the event.”

Leonardi added that Saturday’s event is just one of the many food distribution events currently offered throughout Hawaii and the Pacific.

“We continue to seek monetary donations to support our feeding outreach,” he said.

The Salvation Army announced in March that it had gone into emergency response mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All officers have been appointed into emergency disaster service roles, and all facilities shifted to emergency response mode and are being made available to governmental authorities for use as quarantine centers, housing for medically fragile individuals, food distribution locations, coronavirus testing, and other services as needed.

To donate and find details by island, visit hawaii.salvationarmy.org or call 440-1800.